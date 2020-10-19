Public Safety

State patrol finds gun, alcohol after reckless driver hits 120 mph on I-80

Isaiah T. Johnson
TIFFIN — A Chicago man was found with a loaded handgun Sunday after drunkenly speeding down Interstate 80.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, around 3 p.m. Cedar County broadcast that a black sedan had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 westbound. The vehicle was spotted via aircraft continuing on Interstate 80.

Authorities said the driver — later identified as Isaiah T. Johnson, 29, of Chicago — reached speeds of 120 mph in a 65 mph zone and 112 in a 70 mph zone. Johnson hit speeds in excess of 100 mph in a construction zone and was passing other vehicles on the shoulder and in the median.

Johnson’s drive ended near the 235 mile marker when he hit a semi trailer. A trooper arrived on the scene and found Johnson near the driver’s door. He was the only person in the vehicle and taken into custody, authorities said.

Authorities said they found an open container of alcohol, a “personal use amount” of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. Johnson is a felon and does not have a permit to carry a weapon, the state patrol said.

Testing done at the Coralville Police Department showed Johnson’s blood alcohol content to be .163 percent at 4:27 p.m., more than double the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Iowa.

Johnson was arrested and faces charges in Johnson County of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, drunken driving and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of all four charges, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

