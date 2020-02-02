Public Safety

Iowa State Patrol, DCI seek public's help identifying State Capitol break-in suspect

Surveillance image from Iowa State Capitol Building for a break-in early Sunday morning. (Iowa Department of Public Safety photo)
The Gazette

State police agencies are seeking assistance from the public to identify a younger male who broke into the Iowa State Capitol Building early Sunday morning.

At about 2:55 a.m., a young man forced his way into the building and caused damage, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Authorities believe the male suspect may have significantly injured his hands or arms during the break-in.

He is described as a white male with dark hair, approximately six feet tall and weighing between 180 and 210 pounds. He appeared to be wearing a green short-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes, according to the DPS, who also shared two surveillance camera images of the incident.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (515) 725-6010.

 

