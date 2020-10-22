Iowa police dog finds 2-year-old boy who wandered from home

MASON CITY — Authorities are crediting a Mason City police dog with finding a 2-year-old boy who wandered from his family’s rural home and through a wooded area along a creek this week.

The incident happened Tuesday, when the boy’s family reported him and the family dog missing, the Globe Gazette reported.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s deputies searched the property and called in a drone to help search for the boy, but it was Mason City K-9 Kilo who tracked the boy along a creek to a neighbor’s property.

Police believe the boy was following the family dog when he wandered off.

The boy was found sitting on a cinder block with his dog by his side. He had taken off his wet shoes, socks and coat, but was not in need of medical attention, officials said.