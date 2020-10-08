Iowa partners sentenced to almost 2 decades in federal prison after being arrested with 2 pounds of meth in Marion High School parking lot

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Marshalltown man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years after his partner, an Ames woman, was sentenced to more than 16 years last week for having nearly two pounds of ice methamphetamine outside Marion High School. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Adam S. Leiva, 28, to 235 months, following his plea to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a protected location.

Williams sentenced Christin Campbell-Martin, 40, on Sept. 30 to 200 months after she pleaded guilty to the same charge.

According to information from their court hearings, Campbell-Martin and Leiva in Campbell-Martin’s car were confronted by Marion police late at night May 25, 2018 in school’s parking lot. Both Campbell-Martin and Leiva provided fake names to officers. When officers determined their actual identities, they found both had outstanding arrest warrants.

During a subsequent search of the car, officers recovered 906.5 grams of ice meth. Officers also learned that Campbell-Martin and Leiva had been driving around Iowa for two to three days selling meth to individuals they knew.

Police said the two also planned to sell the drugs to people in the Cedar Rapids area, but were caught before they could distribute it.

Prosecutors said both have extensive criminal histories. Campbell-Martin has 25 prior convictions and Leiva has 13.

During sentencings, Williams also ordered each to serve 10 years of supervised release following their prison terms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery and investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Marion Police Department, and Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com