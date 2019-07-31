Train collides with car in Cedar Rapids at 8th Ave crossing Wednesday

No one was injured early Wednesday morning when a car was struck by a train in Cedar Rapids.
The accident happened before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue SE, which was closed for a short time and reopened by 6:15 a.m., according to Cedar Rapids police.
Police photos showed Iowa Northern Railway engine no. 4001 was involved and the damaged sedan’s air bags had deployed.
