Public Safety

Train collides with car in Cedar Rapids at 8th Ave crossing Wednesday

Cedar Rapids Police Department photo, July 31, 2019
Cedar Rapids Police Department photo, July 31, 2019
/
The Gazette

No one was injured early Wednesday morning when a car was struck by a train in Cedar Rapids.

The accident happened before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue SE, which was closed for a short time and reopened by 6:15 a.m., according to Cedar Rapids police.

Police photos showed Iowa Northern Railway engine no. 4001 was involved and the damaged sedan’s air bags had deployed.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

JoEllen Browning slaying investigation in Iowa City 'not on the back burner,' DCI says

Iowa City officer shot by BB gun will be identified after DCI interview, agency says

Multiple trucks stolen during Johnson County crime spree

Live coverage, day 5: Cody Brown manslaughter trial

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

PHOTOS: Steam engine Big Boy No. 4014 crosses Iowa

Former Iowa DHS Director Foxhoven to file wrongful termination claim

CRST awarded $15.5 million over competitor's alleged truck driver poaching

Restaurants struggle with staffing shortages in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City area

Hal Prince, producer of some of Broadway's biggest hits, dies

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.