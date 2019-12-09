Public Safety

Iowa man accused of cyber stalking and harassing Minnesota woman

Court documents show he posted sexually-explicit photos of woman on social media and yard signs

CEDAR RAPIDS — A federal judge ruled Monday that an Iowa man, charged with cyber stalking and harassing a woman in Minnesota, will remain in jail pending his trial.

Michael Shawn McGuire, 56, of Cresco, was charged with two counts of interstate stalking and one count of cyber stalking. An indictment was unsealed last week in U.S. District Court.

The Indictment shows that McGuire traveled to Minnesota on August 25, 2018, and May 25, 2019, with the intent to harass the woman, who is not identified in court documents, and caused her to “experience substantial emotional distress.” He also is accused of using social media to harass, intimidate and cause “substantial emotional distress to the victim” on Sept. 10 and 20 of 2018.

Evidence during Monday’s detention hearing shows McGuire posted numerous yard signs in Kandiyohi County Minnesota, where the woman lives, on Aug. 25, 2018 and May 25, 2019. The graphic signs, including a collage of sexually explicit photos, also contained the woman’s name, telephone number, address, and email address. Some of the signs were posted in the yard of a Catholic Church.

During this same time period, various friends, family members, and associates of the woman received sexually explicit mailings with seminude photos of the woman, according to court documents.

In addition, various Facebook profiles sent similar seminude photos to some of the woman’s contacts through Facebook and various fake dating profiles associated with the woman were created.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa C. Williams and was investigated by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

McGuire’s trial is set for Feb. 3 in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison, a $750,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any prison time.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

 

