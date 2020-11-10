CORONAVIRUS

Iowa jury trials postponed until February due to coronavirus surge

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:33PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

12:31PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Iowa jury trials postponed until February due to coronavirus surge

11:29AM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools apply to go entirely online for 2 weeks starting ...

09:30AM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as COVID-19 cases in Iowa c ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — All jury trials across Iowa will be postponed until Feb. 1, due to the coronavirus surge, according to Tuesday’s order by the Iowa Supreme Court.

The court noted the current high rate of COVID-19 positive tests in the state in making this determination to postpone jury trials and grand jury proceedings until next year.

All non-jury trials and other face-to-face proceedings will continue.

Jury trials just started again in mid-September after being on hold since March.

The number of coronavirus cases on Monday was 4,055 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 156,842. There were four new confirmed deaths for an overall total of 1,846 deaths in the state.

Iowa also exceeded 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time Monday.

The positivity rate was 42.67 percent of 9,504 test results. Of those 4,055 were positive and 5,449 were negative and inconclusive.

Linn County had a positivity rate of 44.11 percent with 520 new cases for a total of 9,139.

Johnson County had positivity rate of 39.22 percent with 253 new cases for a total of 7,182.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen, in the order, said all trials will be postponed unless they have already started before Nov. 16 — meaning if a jury has already been sworn in. There should be no jury trial from Nov. 16 through Jan. 31, 2021. In rescheduling trials, the district should use the case priorities in the supervisory order issued July 9. That order has emergency proceedings as the highest priority, which include substance abuse commitments, mental health commitments and protective orders for domestic abuse. The next priority is given to criminal cases, followed by civil cases.

All deadlines will be extended regarding trials and other court rules will be temporarily suspended in accordance with this order.

Christensen, in the order, said other deadlines from previous orders will be evaluated and the court will continue monitoring the situation and update this order if necessary.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:33PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

12:31PM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Iowa jury trials postponed until February due to coronavirus surge

11:29AM | Tue, November 10, 2020

Cedar Rapids schools apply to go entirely online for 2 weeks starting ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

People at large gatherings must wear masks, Gov. Kim Reynolds orders

Cedar Rapids schools apply to go entirely online for 2 weeks starting Thursday

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. as COVID-19 cases in Iowa continue to rise

College Community applies for two-week virtual instruction waiver

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Anamosa inmate dies amid COVID-19 outbreak

Iowa Statehouse Republican leaders declare mandate from voters

Cedar Rapids publishing company promotes a more simple, sustainable, self-sufficient life

Time Machine: The history of Belmont Hill mansion in Cedar Rapids

'Tiger King' uncaged: Behind-the-scenes live touring show debuting in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe