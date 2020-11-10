Iowa jury trials postponed until February due to coronavirus surge

DES MOINES — All jury trials across Iowa will be postponed until Feb. 1, due to the coronavirus surge, according to Tuesday’s order by the Iowa Supreme Court.

The court noted the current high rate of COVID-19 positive tests in the state in making this determination to postpone jury trials and grand jury proceedings until next year.

All non-jury trials and other face-to-face proceedings will continue.

Jury trials just started again in mid-September after being on hold since March.

The number of coronavirus cases on Monday was 4,055 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 156,842. There were four new confirmed deaths for an overall total of 1,846 deaths in the state.

Iowa also exceeded 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time Monday.

The positivity rate was 42.67 percent of 9,504 test results. Of those 4,055 were positive and 5,449 were negative and inconclusive.

Linn County had a positivity rate of 44.11 percent with 520 new cases for a total of 9,139.

Johnson County had positivity rate of 39.22 percent with 253 new cases for a total of 7,182.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen, in the order, said all trials will be postponed unless they have already started before Nov. 16 — meaning if a jury has already been sworn in. There should be no jury trial from Nov. 16 through Jan. 31, 2021. In rescheduling trials, the district should use the case priorities in the supervisory order issued July 9. That order has emergency proceedings as the highest priority, which include substance abuse commitments, mental health commitments and protective orders for domestic abuse. The next priority is given to criminal cases, followed by civil cases.

All deadlines will be extended regarding trials and other court rules will be temporarily suspended in accordance with this order.

Christensen, in the order, said other deadlines from previous orders will be evaluated and the court will continue monitoring the situation and update this order if necessary.

