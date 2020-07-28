COVID-19 suspected in inmate's death at Coralville prison

CORALVILLE — An Iowa Medical and Classification Center inmate died Monday potentially from COVID-19 and preexisting medical conditions.

Timothy L. McGhee Jr., 48, died at 10:20 p.m. Monday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to an Iowa Department of Corrections news release. It said McGhee’s death was “likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions.”

The Johnson County medical examiner reviewed McGhee’s death but did not conduct an autopsy, according to the Department of Corrections.

McGhee is the third Iowa inmate believed to have died from COVID-19.

McGhee was serving three convictions for second-degree theft out of Linn County. His sentence began Oct. 31, 2018.

