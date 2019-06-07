Iowa freedom of information council sues law enforcement agency over fatal shooting of motorist last year

DES MOINES — The Iowa Freedom of Information Council is suing the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for refusing to make records public in a fatal shooting of motorist by police in Altoona last year based on a court ruling in a Cedar Rapids case.

Polk County law enforcement officials said the documents and other materials requested by the council are part of law enforcement investigative files and need to remain confidential, according to the suit. The council asked for several materials including — dash camera video from the squad car, audio of police radio traffic involving the traffic stop and a list of evidence from the scene to confirm if the man had a gun, as alleged.

Polk County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Phillips, 31, stopped driver Isaiah Hayes, 25, of Ashland, Wis., about 3:30 a.m. just east of Altoona, according to the lawsuit. Authorities said the vehicle had been stolen.

Just moments after being pulled over, Hayes drove off and Phillips began chasing him, according to the suit. The chase ended minutes later when Hayes stopped his vehicle in a residential area, jumped out and ran from the scene.

Phillips told investigators he believed he saw Hayes with a weapon as he left the vehicle, according to the lawsuit. Phillips said he fired at the man, who fell to the ground. Hayes died at the scene.

A Polk County grand jury didn’t bring criminal charges against Phillips, and an internal investigation also cleared the deputy of any improper conduct.

The suit states authorities have refused to explain why Phillips was initially stopped or to confirm whether any weapon was found on Hayes. They also refused to say how many times Phillips fired and whether Hayes was hit from behind or from the front during the shooting.

The council, in the suit, argues the council and the public have a strong interest in the conduct of law enforcement, especially in incidents that end in a death. The Iowa Supreme Court recently endorsed that view in the Jerime Mitchell case, the lawsuit states.

In the lawsuit of Mitchell, 41, who is suing the City of Cedar Rapids after he was shot in a Nov. 1, 2016 traffic stop that left him paralyzed, the court justices ruled incidents involving the actions of police officers are of legitimate public concern, the council states.

The April court ruling allows Mitchell’s lawyers to have certain materials including electronic recordings, phone communications and interviews, but exempted from public disclosure police internal review records.

A balancing test should be used to evaluate the appropriateness of disclosing police investigative reports — weighing “where the line falls between public harm and public good,” according to the ruling.

The ruling also said police investigative reports aren’t exempt from public disclosure, according to the ruling. A protective order limiting disclosure to the public “would be pointless here when any member of the public” could obtain the same reports through an open records request, Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman wrote.

In the Cedar Rapids case, Mitchell was pulled over by officer Lucas Jones who said Mitchell began an altercation and tried to flee, catching the officer in the open door of Mitchell’s pickup. Jones said he fired at Mitchell three times to make him stop.

Neither Mitchell, who is black, nor Jones, who is white, was charged with wrongdoing. Jones eventually returned to active duty on the force.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2017 against Jones and the city of Cedar Rapids, had been on hold pending a review of a district-court ruling, which allowed Mitchell’s lawyers to have the documents requested without preventing public disclosure.

“It’s disappointing that Polk County officials have failed to grasp the heightened public interest in the actions of their law officers that result in the loss of life,” Randy Evans, executive director of the council, in a statement, said. “Continuing to assert that the public is not entitled to basic information about Mr. Hayes’ death — especially after the Iowa Supreme Court reached a unanimous decision to the contrary — only serves to erode public respect and confidence in our law officers.”

The council, in the suit, points out under Iowa’s public records law, even if the judge concludes the materials sought by the council are confidential, the court can order the records released to serve the public interest.

The council is a 43-year-old nonprofit education and advocacy organization that works for improved public access to government meetings and records in furtherance of public accountability of Iowa's state and local governments.