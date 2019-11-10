Public Safety

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation warns residents of phone scam

Iowa DCI badge. (Image from Iowa Department of Public Safety website)
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement officials are warning of a phone scam by people posing as Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation staff.

The division says it has received reports from the public that scammers are trying to extort money from Iowa residents and are misrepresenting themselves as DCI agents working with the FBI to collect money.

Some scammers are using false agent names and badge numbers. Those targeted also report that their caller ID devices display a number for the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The DCI does not request payment over the phone. Anyone receiving a phone call similar to those described by the DCI are asked to hang up and contact local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office hotline.

