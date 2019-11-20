Public Safety

Eastern Iowa men charged with illegally shooting trumpeter swam

Men thought protected bird was a snow goose, Iowa DNR reported

A trumpeter swan makes its way to open water as Matt Rissler an intern with Aquatic Education at Kirkwood Community College coaxes a male and female pair out of a carrier at the Atherton Wetland on Wednesday, May 17, 2011, south of Ely, Iowa. The release is part of a continuing program by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to increase the population of the birds in Iowa. The Pair, which are about 1.5-years-old, were raised in Clear Lake, Iowa. The pair will be life-long partners. (SourceMedia Group News/Jim Slosiarek)
Three Eastern Iowa men have been charged with illegally shooting a trumpeter swan in Muscatine County.

Austin McMillan, 27, of West Branch; Daniel Solorio-Oldenburg, 26, of Cedar Rapids; and Mitchell Kesterson, 28, of Van Horne, each were charged with one count each of attempt to take wildlife and abandonment of wildlife.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers received a call Sunday that a trumpeter swan had been shot at the Cedar Bottoms Wildlife Management Area in Muscatine County, the DNR reported Wednesday.

When the officers arrived, all the suspects had left, but evidence at the scene led the officers to a possible suspect, the DNR said.

When the DNR later interviewed the suspects, they confessed to shooting the trumpeter swan, mistaking it for a snow goose. It is legal to hunt snow geese in certain seasons in the fall.

“The swan has been seized and will be preserved and displayed for educational and informational outreach purposes,” the DNR reported. “The DNR reminds of the importance of properly identifying targets before taking a shot.”

Trumpeter swans are native to Iowa, but their populations were wiped out by over hunting and draining of wetlands, the Iowa DNR reported. The agency reported a resurgence in the population in 2017.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

