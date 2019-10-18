Public Safety

2 Iowa deputies, suspect wounded in shootout

Man opened fire on deputies serving a warrant at a central Iowa apartment complex

police lights
police lights
Associated Press

STUART — A man opened fire on sheriff’s deputies serving a warrant at a central Iowa apartment complex overnight, wounding two of them and setting off a gunbattle in which he, too, was wounded, authorities said Friday.

The shooting occurred at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in Stuart, about 35 miles west of Des Moines.

Authorities on Friday identified the injured officers as Guthrie County Sheriff’s Deputies Steven Henry and Jim Mink, and the suspect as 52-year-old Randall Comly.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Comly began shooting at the deputies and a local police officer after they were let into the apartment. They returned fire, wounding Comly, who surrendered after a roughly 90-minute standoff.

Henry, a seven-year veteran of the department, and Mink, a five-year veteran, were both in good condition at a Des Moines hospital on Friday afternoon. Police said Comly remained at a Des Moines hospital in law enforcement custody with injuries that were not life threatening.

A Stuart police officer suffered a minor gunpowder burn in the shootout, officials said.

Some nearby apartment residents described the scene as chaotic. One of them, Natasha Peninger, told TV station KCCI that she and her children fled at an officer’s urging.

“The cop banged on the door, and he said, ‘You got to hurry up and go and head north,’” Peninger said. “I just grabbed my kids and left.”

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa puppy mill owner guilty of 14 counts of animal neglect

Person shot in Wellington Heights on Friday afternoon in Cedar Rapids

Former Cornell College janitor who took photos of partially nude basketball players gets 2 years

Andre the Giant vs. the Cedar Rapids Police: 30 years later

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Hoover school demolition shouldn't be on Iowa City ballot, Iowa Supreme Court rules

74 years later, Iowa Marine ID'd in iconic Iwo Jima flag-raising World War II photo

Senator Joni Ernst says experience in Washington D.C. has required her to be tough, aggressive, creative

Beto O'Rourke to return to Iowa, with stop in Mount Vernon

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.