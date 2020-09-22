Iowa DCI investigating after armed Jones County man shot by law enforcement

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a Jones County man with a gun was shot by law enforcement officers Monday evening.

At about 7:33 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 9000 block of County Road E45 regarding a firearms complaint, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Jones County and Delaware County deputies and an Iowa State Patrol trooper responded to the call.

Officers encountered 51-year-old James Orval Bartram, of Wyoming, who brandished a firearm, they said. The trooper and a Delaware County deputy fired their weapons, striking Bartram in the upper torso.

Bartram was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His condition was not indicated in the release but he remains under medical care there. Law enforcement officers at the scene of the shooting were not injured.

The Iowa DCI was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.