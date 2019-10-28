Public Safety

2 top Iowa crimefighters being investigated for personnel issues

Iowa Department of Public Safety building in Des Moines. (State of Iowa photo)
Associated Press

Iowa’s human resources agency has been investigating a personnel issue that has put two top crimefighters off work for two weeks.

Assistant Division of Criminal Investigation director Terry Cowman and Special Agent in Charge C.J. Noelck were put on leave earlier this month.

The two help run the Division of Intelligence, which includes the state fusion center and the Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and public information officer Alex Dinkla haven’t responded to questions or information requests about their status over the last two weeks.

Cowman and Noelck have been with the department for more than 20 years.

Reached at home, Noelck said that he has been directed by the Department of Administrative Services to stay quiet about the investigation. He says, “I was told it’s a personnel matter and I can’t comment.”

It’s unclear what the investigation entails, but that department has recently taken a lead role looking into sexual harassment complaints. Such investigations are confidential.

The two recently helped host an annual training conference for law enforcement.

Associated Press

