Iowa Corrections looking for Cedar Rapids work release escapee, robbery convict

Adam Stoddard, work release escapee, June 19, 2019
The Iowa Department of Corrections is seeking the public’s help in looking for a convicted robber who failed to report back to a work release facility in Cedar Rapids.

Adam Paul Stoddard, 38, didn’t report back to the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center as required last night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches and weighing 191 pounds. He was admitted to the Hinzman Center on June 13.

Stoddard was convicted of second-degree robbery in Johnson County.

