Iowa Corrections looking for Cedar Rapids work release escapee, robbery convict

The Iowa Department of Corrections is seeking the public’s help in looking for a convicted robber who failed to report back to a work release facility in Cedar Rapids.
Adam Paul Stoddard, 38, didn’t report back to the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center as required last night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches and weighing 191 pounds. He was admitted to the Hinzman Center on June 13.
Stoddard was convicted of second-degree robbery in Johnson County.
MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Oliver Martin's first steps with Iowa football
- Iowa football schedule 2019: Early look at opponents, point spread predictions and more
- Addy Alber takes advantage of opportunity for Cedar Rapids Kennedy softball
- Iowa County supervisor receives deferred judgment for drunken driving
- Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 19, 2019
- Lok Wur narrows college choices to 5, and Iowa ...