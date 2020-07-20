Iowa City woman may face prison time after break-in, assault

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman may face prison time after forcing her way into a residence and damaging property inside.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 7 p.m. July 19, 29-year-old Brittany S. Wood went to a residence in the 1100 block of Mormon Trek Boulevard demanding a cellphone she thought was at the home. Police said the resident told Wood her phone wasn’t there, but Wood forced her way inside the residence.

Police said Wood assaulted the resident in front of her 8-year-old son and proceeded to destroy a TV and lamp. Wood then armed herself with a kitchen knife and kicked the door off its hinges, police said. An investigation into the incident also revealed Wood damaged the glove box in the vehicle she rode in to get to the home.

Wood was arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; and fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. The felony carries a potential sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

