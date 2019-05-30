Public Safety

Iowa City woman faces burglary charge

Kalsy Williams
Kalsy Williams

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman faces possible prison time for allegedly entering a woman’s home and assaulting her.

According to Iowa City police, around 6 p.m. April 9, 30-year-old Kalsy A. Williams entered a home in the 1300 block of Tracy Lane. Williams was told to leave, but refused to go.

Police said Williams grabbed a woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and hit her in the face. The woman suffered a cut to the inside of her lip, swelling on her cheek and a her hair was torn loose.

Williams was arrested on Wednesday and faces one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

