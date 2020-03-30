Iowa City woman accused of assaulting bus driver with ice scraper

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City woman is accused of assaulting a bus driver with an ice scraper.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, officers were called to a stopped Iowa City Transit bus in the 2400 block of Highway 6 East around 2:35 p.m. March 28 for an out of control person, later identified as 26-year-old Diana D. Rivera. When an officer arrived on the scene, he observed a broken out window and metal ice scraper with a four foot handle.

Police said as they approached the bus, they witnessed Rivera throwing a backpack at another woman. Rivera proceeded to take the ice scraper and swing it at the officer as he entered the bus. She was taken into custody after being ordered to the ground by the officer, who had drawn a Taser on her.

Police said an investigation into the incident found Rivera threatened the bus driver with the ice scraper by trying to stab the driver with the metal end of the scraper. Rivera also kicked a female passenger and broke the back door of the bus. Rivera did an estimated $2,800 in damage to the bus, police said.

Rivera was arrested and faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, second-degree criminal mischief, assault with a weapon and assault on peace officers. She remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

