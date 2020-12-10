Iowa City townhouse fire causes $50,000 in damage

IOWA CITY — A fire did an estimated $50,000 in damage to an Iowa City townhouse.

According to a news release, the Iowa City Fire Department was called to 304 West Side Drive at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire. Crews arrived within six minutes, entered the townhouse and found a fire in the second story bedroom.

The fire was under control within 12 minutes and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

