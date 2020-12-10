Public Safety

Iowa City townhouse fire causes $50,000 in damage

IOWA CITY — A fire did an estimated $50,000 in damage to an Iowa City townhouse.

According to a news release, the Iowa City Fire Department was called to 304 West Side Drive at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire. Crews arrived within six minutes, entered the townhouse and found a fire in the second story bedroom.

The fire was under control within 12 minutes and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hiawatha man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from Kwik Shop in Cedar Rapids

$10,000 reward offered in shooting death of 19-year-old Kennedy High graduate, football player

Cedar Rapids man charged in federal court for threatening prosecutor, firing flare gun at courthouse

Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa hospitals may give first COVID-19 vaccines next week

To get kids back in Iowa schools, Gov. Reynolds indicates she will push for law requiring it

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends COVID-19 restrictions a week

UnityPoint raises minimum wage to $15 per hour

Dan Gable is not an ordinary 'civilian'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.