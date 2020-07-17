Public Safety

Iowa City to make implicit bias training available to area businesses

The Iowa City City Hall which includes the Police Department in Iowa City on Wednesday, November 5, 2014. (Stephen Mally
IOWA CITY — Iowa City is making implicit bias training available to area businesses.

A workshop via Zoom is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. July 22. Training will be facilitated by Rich Salas, chief diversity officer for Des Moines University, and implicit bias expert Tom Newkirk, according to a news release from the city.

Attendees will “be engaged in discussions that focus on how they can improve the delivery of culturally responsive communication,” the release said.

Training objectives for the workshop include gaining a better understanding of the dangers of forming stereotypes and how personal biases can affect communication, judgment, relationships and interactions with people; demonstrating an understanding of the Intercultural Awareness Stretch model; discussing the meaning of culture and how it affects personal and professional lives; engaging in a 21-day personal challenge activity; and providing a safe forum to engage in dialogue and learning.

Those interested can call (312) 626-6799. The meeting ID is 926-7577-9709.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

