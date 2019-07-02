Iowa City teen arrested in connection with armed robbery

IOWA CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, on April 4, Xzavier M. Herman, 16, of Iowa City; and Travis L. Holman, 18, of Iowa City; met the alleged victim at Tate High School. Police said Herman and Holman arranged to buy marijuana from the man later that night.

Police said Herman and Holman later contacted the man via Snapchat and arranged to meet in the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue. The man arrived in his vehicle and Holman sat in the front seat. Herman said behind the alleged victim in the back seat.

Police said as the man was getting the marijuana to complete the sale, Holman tried to grab it from him. As the two struggled, Herman pulled out a gun and put it to the back of the man’s head.

Police said Herman hit the man multiple times in the head with the gun, and Holman hit the man in the face. The pair then fled on foot.

Police said surveillance footage showed both the original meeting at Tate, as well as the suspects fleeing the scene. Herman was wearing the same clothes in both videos and was seen holding a gun after fleeing the robbery, police said. Herman also lives near the robbery scene and was observed in surveillance footage running toward his home.

Holman was previously arrested in connection with the April robbery. He and Herman both face one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Herman has been taken to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

