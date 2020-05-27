Public Safety

Iowa City resident hit by stray bullet Wednesday

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — A person was hit by a stray bullet inside an Iowa City home Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to the 2200 block of Taylor Drive around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of gunfire. An investigation into the incident showed shots were fired when an ongoing dispute escalated.

Police said a nearby resident was inside their home and hit by a bullet, causing them to suffer a minor injury. The resident was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Police Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276 or jerry-blomgren@iowa-city.org. Tips may also be made anonymously to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

