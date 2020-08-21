Man in critical condition after Iowa City stabbing

IOWA CITY — A man was stabbed multiple times during a robbery early Friday morning.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to an armed robbery at Deli Mart, 1920 Lower Muscatine Road, just after midnight Friday. Inside the convenience store, officers found a store employee suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said the man was taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Derek Frank said the man is in critical — but stable — condition.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and police don’t yet know what was taken in the robbery. The suspect is described as being tall and skinny and wearing a black T-shirt and black hat. Investigators are working to identify the suspect, Frank said. No weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call police at 319-356-5276 or submit a tip anonymously to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com