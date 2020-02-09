Iowa City police seek public's help identifying those involved in Saturday shots-fired incident

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying anyone involved in a shots-fired incident Saturday at Town & Campus Apartments.

At 9:07 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots near 1100 Arthur Street, according to a news release. Officers found live rounds and shell casings at the apartment complex, but there have been no reports of injuries or damage in the incident.

As of Sunday morning, no one has been arrested in connection with the shots fired.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. David Droll at (319) 356-5276.

Also, Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the incident. Those tips can be submitted online at iccrimestoppers.org or by calling (319) 358-8477.