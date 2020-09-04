Apartment buildings, car hit during shots fired incident in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating shots fired Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, Iowa City and University of Iowa police officer and Johnson County deputies responded to the area of Scott Boulevard and Washington Street to investigate reports of shots fired. One person — who has not been identified — was taken into custody.

Police said one man — who was possibly bleeding — was seen fleeing east while carrying a handgun and numerous empty shell casings from two different guns were found at the scene. Two apartment buildings and an unoccupied car were hit by gunfire, police said.

Charges are pending and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident or video is asked to contact the police department. Tips can also be made anonymously through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com