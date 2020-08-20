Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating after man shot multiple times

Police said a red Chevrolet Cruze was seen in the area around the time of the shooting and is believed to be associated with the shooting suspects. (Photo provided by Iowa City Police Department)

IOWA CITY — A man was shot multiple times in Iowa City Wednesday night.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. officers learned about a gunshot victim who had shown up at a hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were non-life threatening, police said.

An investigation into the shooting took officers to the 200 block of Scott Court. There, police found blood and shell casings.

Investigators spoke with the victim who told police he had been shot by two tall men. One was wearing a mask. Police said a red Chevrolet Cruze was seen in the area around the time of the shooting and is believed to be associated with the shooting suspects.

The shooting came 13 hours after police responded to reports of gunshots in the 2200 block of Taylor Drive. Police said they found bullet holes in multiple homes and recovered bullet fragments. They said a light-colored sedan with a sunroof was seen in the area following the gunshots.

Iowa City Police Sgt. Derek Frank said the incidents are not believed to be connected. Neither incident is being investigated as a random act and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incidents or the vehicles involved are asked to call Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5468.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

