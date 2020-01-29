Public Safety

Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

Police tape crime scene. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Police tape crime scene. (Dreamstime/TNS)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two men injured.

According to a news release, gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Brown Street at 10:17 p.m. There, police found an empty vehicle at Governor and Brown streets with an open door and flat tire. Several handgun shell casings were also found around the vehicle, police said.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found nearby and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The man told police he was driving his car when he was shot by a passenger. The passenger, who was not identified, ran from the area, the man told police.

Around midnight, another man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital in Cedar Rapids. Iowa City and Cedar Rapids police believe that man was involved in the shooting at Governor and Brown streets.

Police belive the shooting is an isolated incident, according to the news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at (319) 358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

After week of gun violence, some Kennedy High students walk out

Former Manchester nurse sentenced to 4 years for stealing patients' pain pills

Judge sets bond at $50,000 cash for 18-year-old accused in Kennedy High School robbery

Cedar Rapids police identify 22-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday morning

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Grassley and Ernst need to take impeachment seriously

Iowa Republicans open K-12 school funding negotiations

Feeling dizzy or unbalanced? Vestibular physical therapy could help

Dark horse GOP candidate Joe Walsh favors Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren in White House over Donald Trump

Lee Enterprises to buy Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.