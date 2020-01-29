Two men shot in Iowa City on Tuesday night

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left two men injured.

According to a news release, gunshots were reported in the 800 block of Brown Street at 10:17 p.m. There, police found an empty vehicle at Governor and Brown streets with an open door and flat tire. Several handgun shell casings were also found around the vehicle, police said.

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found nearby and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The man told police he was driving his car when he was shot by a passenger. The passenger, who was not identified, ran from the area, the man told police.

Around midnight, another man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital in Cedar Rapids. Iowa City and Cedar Rapids police believe that man was involved in the shooting at Governor and Brown streets.

Police belive the shooting is an isolated incident, according to the news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers at (319) 358-8477.

