Another man convicted in Iowa teen sex trafficking ring

DES MOINES – A 52-year-old man, who was charged last year with four others for sex trafficking teens, was convicted by a jury this week in federal court for child sex trafficking, drugs and firearms.

Kendall Andrew Streb of Hills, was found guilty following a six day trial of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing methamphetamine to children, one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, unlawful user in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Streb faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life on the sex trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, of the Southern District of Iowa, in a news release, said. Sentencing hasn’t been set at this time.

Evidence at trial showed Streb trafficked three teenagers in Iowa City, Coralville, and Cedar Rapids, from November 2018 through February 2019. Streb solicited the three teens, ages 15 through 17 years old, and paid them in cash and meth in exchange for sex acts. Streb took the teens to hotel rooms where he engaged in sex acts with them.

Streb knew one or more girls was under 18-years-old, according to evidence.

During a March 26, 2019 search of Streb’s residence and truck, law enforcement located meth and two handguns, according to trial testimony. They also found meth packaged for sale, a digital scale, and packaging materials for drug trafficking.

“Let’s be clear, if you pay money or provide drugs in exchange for sex with underage girls, you are a sex trafficker,” Krickbaum said in the statement. “We will prosecute you and send you to federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is grateful to the law enforcement officers, particularly those from the Iowa City Police Department, who brought Kendall Streb to justice.”

Others charged in the sex trafficking ring:

-Arrion M. West Jr., 26, pleaded to two charges of sex trafficking — forcing a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl to have sex with men for money, according to a plea agreement.

-Tommy Tate Collins, 41, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with sex trafficking a minor, and distributing marijuana and cocaine to the minor, according to an indictment. His trial is set March 9.

-Isaiah Patterson, 22, of Cedar Rapids, pleaded to one count of sex trafficking a minor. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and his sentencing is Jan. 9.

-Albert Kelly Price, 39, pleaded to two counts of sex trafficking and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison on each count. His sentencing is set Feb. 7.

Prosecutors said anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring, be it a minor engaging in paid sex acts, or anyone being coerced into prostitution or labor, is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

This case was investigated by the Iowa City Police Department, with assistance from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Coralville Police Department.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com