Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man accused of laptop robbery in Iowa City

IOWA CITY - A Cedar Rapids man is accused of robbing a man of his laptop in Iowa City last month.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, around 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 24, 25-year-old Tyrelle D. Harris and the alleged victim agreed to meet in the parking lot at The Mill where the victim throught he was selling Harris a laptop. However, police said Harris took the laptop and power cord from the victim without paying and threw him to the ground.

Police said the alleged victim tried to call 911, but Harris grabbed his cell phone and threw it against the ground. Harris then drove from the area with the laptop, police said.

Harris was latter seen on Interstate 380 throwing the laptop and other items from the vehicle, police. The laptop was recovered by police.

Harris was arrested on Thursday following an incident in North Liberty. North Liberty police officers were called to an apartment at 190 Sugar Creek Lane around 8:05 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, Harris was on his knees with his hands in the air, according to criminal complaints. Police said Harris admitted to going to the apartment and assaulting him “over personal issues.” Harris allegedly choked and hit the victim in the face.

For the two incidents, Harris faces charged of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; and assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

