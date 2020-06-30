Public Safety

Gun accidentally discharges during Iowa City road rage incident

Joseph M. Reinholz
IOWA CITY — Police said a gun accidentally discharged during a road rage incident Monday.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 7:22 p.m. 54-year-old Joseph M. Reinholz was involved in a road rage incident near Scott Boulevard and Rochester Avenue in Iowa City. Police said Reinholz came to a stop and waved a firearm at another vehicle. While he was waving the gun around, it accidentally discharged, police said.

Reinholz told police he had no reason to suspect anyone in the other vehicle had a firearm nor did he ever see one. Reinholz allegedly told officers he was waving his gun at the other vehicle to get them to “go home.”

Reinholz was arrested and faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

