Iowa City property manager accused of misappropriating $16,000

IOWA CITY — An Iowa City man is accused of misappropriating more than $16,000 from a real estate company he was working for.

According to an Iowa City police criminal complaint, 30-year-old Jacob C. Schwebke was a property manager working as an agent for Lepic-Kroeger Real Estate, 2346 Mormon Trek Blvd.

Police said Schwebke was entrusted with two real estate bank accounts in order to carry out his duties as a property manager. Between April 2018 and April 2019, Schwebke alleged misappropriated funds from those accounts by writing checks to himself and transferring funds to his own accounts.

Over the course of the year, Schwebke misappropriated $16,366.35, police said. He was arrested on Wednesday and faces one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He was released from the Johnson County Jail Wednesday after posting bond.

