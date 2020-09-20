Public Safety

Woman wounded by gunfire in Iowa City Sunday morning

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

Iowa City police are seeking the public’s help to identify anyone involved in a shooting that injured a woman Sunday morning.

At about 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard near the 1100 block of Oakcrest Street, according to an Iowa City Police Department news release. There they found a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no indication the public is at risk.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276. Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information if an arrest is made.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids mayor takes heat in emails following derecho

2 teens face charges in slaying of Malik Sheets

Names released in Iowa City suspicious death investigation

Trial delayed for Iowa City man accused of fatally stabbing his wife

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Not sure which ballot request form to complete? Just pick one without pre-filled voter ID or driver's license number

Branstad's back. But Iowa belongs to Trump

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

Derecho, pandemic, economy, protests: 2020 carries heavy mental health toll

Supreme Court opening will upend election

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.