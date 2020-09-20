Woman wounded by gunfire in Iowa City Sunday morning

Iowa City police are seeking the public’s help to identify anyone involved in a shooting that injured a woman Sunday morning.

At about 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard near the 1100 block of Oakcrest Street, according to an Iowa City Police Department news release. There they found a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no indication the public is at risk.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276. Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information if an arrest is made.