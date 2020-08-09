Public Safety

Iowa City police seek public's help after overnight shots-fired incident

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shots-fired incident shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Taylor Drive for a report of gunshots being heard in the area, according to a news release. On June 30, a person was injured in another shots-fired incident in the same block.

This morning, officers found two shell casings in the roadway but there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

No one has been arrested and police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276 or jerry-blomgren@iowa-city.org.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for related information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). Tips are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed, the release stated.

