Iowa City police seek out protesters struck by car Friday night after locating the vehicle and driver

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to help their investigation of protesters being hit by a car Friday night.

According to a police department media release, a police officer in an unmarked police car noticed a vehicle accelerating east at a high rate of speed going east on Burlington Street away from protesters at the intersection of Burling and Gilbert Streets. The officer recorded the license plate but could not follpow due to the amount of traffic and pedestrians in the area at the time, according to the release. The department says that it was not aware at the time that the vehicle had just struck several protesters and no reports to the police were made to the police about the incident by “protesters, observers, or the driver of the vehicle.”

According to the release, police became aware of a video on Twitter that showed multiple protesters being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Gilbert and Burlington. The police officer who took the information about the vehicle was able to provide the license info and the vehicle and the driver were located by police.

Police are now asking for “anyone who was struck by this vehicle” to contact Iowa City Police Investigator Mike Smithey at 319-356-5452” to provide info that will assist the investigation.

