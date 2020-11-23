Iowa City police respond to two shots fired incidents

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to two shots fired incidents over the weekend.

According to a news release, officers were in the area of Third Avenue and I Street around 3:39 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of people arguing and yelling about a gun. While on the scene, police said they heard multiple gun shots, which were followed by 911 calls. No injuries or property damage was reported.

In the second incident, police were called to the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue for a report of shots fired. The caller told authorities they had a white car with blackout customized plates, a white spoiler and silver rims speed away from the scene after multiple shots were fired. Police said they discovered a home was damaged by a BB gun and are trying to determine if that is related to the shots fired. No injuries were reported.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to contact the police department at 319-356-5275 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

