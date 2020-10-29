Iowa City police respond to shots fired

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are looking for information on a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to the area of Hollywood Court and Hollywood Boulevard at 10:43 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired. Multiple witnesses told police that at least three shots were fired, but no one was able to provide a suspect description.

Witnesses said a light-colored sedan was seen quickly leaving the area after the shots were fired. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the shots fired incident — the 49th in the city this year — is asked to contact the police department at 319-356-5275 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

