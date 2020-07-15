Iowa City police respond to report of man with gunshot wound

The Iowa City Police Department responded Wednesday evening to a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Muscatine Avenue.

According to a department media release, at roughly 4:46 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Muscatine Avenue for the report of a man who had been shot.

Officers on the scene located the man and transported him to a hospital for treatment fo non-life-threatening injuries. There is no indication that the public is at further risk tied to this incident, police said in the release.

No arrests have been made and this incident remains under investigation.

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help to identify anyone involved with this incident. They are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident, if an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.