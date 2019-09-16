Public Safety

Iowa City police nab twins after chase, crash

Justice and Jade Christensen

IOWA CITY — Twin siblings were double trouble for Iowa City police after fleeing drunk from an alleged assault and crashing their vehicle.

According to Iowa City police criminal complaints, around 1:50 a.m. Sept. 15, an officer came upon a subject who had been assaulted near the intersection of Burlington and Dubuque streets. Witnesses to the assault alerted police to a green 2010 Ford Fusion leaving the scene of the attack.

Police said they caught up to the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Justice W. Christensen, of Mount Pleasant. Instead, Christensen attempted to flee from officer, reaching speeds of 75 mph in a 25 mph zone before crashing the car and fleeing on foot.

Police said Christensen’s sister — 20-year-old Jade A. Christensen, of Burlington — was a passenger in the car. When her brother crashed and fled, Jade allegedly moved into the driver’s seat, turned off the engine and fled on foot. She was captured less than 100 yards away, showed multiple signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking and was carrying the keys to the car. Jade Christensen also told officers her name was Rebecca Simpson, police said.

Justice Christensen was caught a short distance away from where he fled, police said. He showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking, but denied driving the vehicle. He also refused most field sobriety and breath tests.

The Christensens were arrested. Justice Christensen faces charges of drunken driving, eluding, interference with official acts, public intoxication, harassing a public official and reckless driving. Jade Christensen faces charges of drunken driving, public intoxication, providing false identification information and being in a bar under the legal age. They have both since been released from custody.

