Iowa City police looking for information after 7-year-old is struck by vehicle

The Iowa City Police Department is looking for information about the driver of a vehicle who reportedly hit a 7-year-old child Friday evening, causing minor injuries.

According to an Iowa City police media release, at 5:08 p.m. Iowa City Police Officers responded to 1454 Aber Avenue for the report of a vehicle “striking a 7-year-old child and leaving the area.” The child was subsequently taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was described to police as a black sedan with two yellow triangular flags with black lettering attached to the doors. The vehicle continued east on Aber Avenue and then traveled in an unknown direction on Sunset Street.

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver in the incident.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged by police to contact them at 319.356.5276 or Crime Stoppers online at iccrimestoppers.org or by phone at 319.358. TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence, and individuals do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.