Iowa City police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old student who brought gun to Tate High

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police said Thursday arrest warrants have been issued for a 19-year-old Tate High School student who brought a gun to school Wednesday.

Sgt. Derek Frank, in a news release, said officers are searching for the student.

Officers were called to the school, 2200 E. Court St., for a report of a possible gun in a student’s backpack, police said. The student was found outside the school. The bag was seized, and a loaded firearm was found inside.

Frank said Thursday the investigation involved obtaining a search warrant, which took additional time, but the available information police had Wednesday didn’t “rise to the level” of detaining or arresting the student.

Police said Wednesday no threats were made to students or staff, and no one was injured during the incident.

Iowa City Community School District and Iowa City police discussed the situation to determine the appropriate level of response at various schools, Frank said in the release. After the student’s bag was seized, police determined the student was not armed with additional weapons.

Tate High and surrounding schools continued with standard protocol of secured doors, and the school district requested increased police presence.

As a precaution, the school district requested police be present at Tate High and also at City High School because of its proximity to Tate. The buildings will remain locked, per the standard protocol.

