Iowa City police, Iowa DCI investigating suspicious death of woman at home on Green Mountain Drive

Iowa City Police and other law enforcement are investigating the death of a woman found in a home on Green Mountain Drive Friday morning.

According to a media release from the Iowa City Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to 114 Green Mountain Drive in east Iowa City for the report of an unresponsive woman at the residence. Upon arriving, the responders found that the woman was dead, according to the release.

Police say the incident is being treated as “a suspicious death” and is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Attorney’s Office and Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office. The name of the deceased woman is not being released pending notification of family members.

As this is an active investigation there will be no further information released at this time.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.