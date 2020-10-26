Iowa City police investigating Sunday morning shots fired

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 1200 block of Baker Street at 4:26 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunfire. Responding officers found shell casings in the area.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on the shots fired is asked to call the police department at 319-356-5275 or contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

