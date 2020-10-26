Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating Sunday morning shots fired

A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, A
A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, Aug. 16, 2013 in Iowa City. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 1200 block of Baker Street at 4:26 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about gunfire. Responding officers found shell casings in the area.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on the shots fired is asked to call the police department at 319-356-5275 or contact Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

