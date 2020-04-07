Iowa City police investigating shots fired incident; no injuries reported

Iowa City police are investigating after officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, officers responded to the area at about 11:05 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they located a bullet hole, but were unable to find any shell casings.

Police said there was no indication that any people were shot and investigators have not received any reports of injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident, if an arrest is made.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com