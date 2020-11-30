Iowa City police investigating shots fired

Public Safety

A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, A
A sticker advertising the Crime Stoppers program adorns the back of and Iowa City Police Department patrol car Friday, Aug. 16, 2013 in Iowa City. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police responded to a pair of shots fired incidents last week that are believed to be related.

According to a news release, around noon Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of East Court Street for multiple reports of shots fired. As they were responding, police received additional reports of a second round of gunfire in the 400 block of South Scott Boulevard.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of a tan sedan and fire multiple times before fleeing the scene. A second man was seen in the 400 block of South Scott Boulevard and was carrying a gun when the shots were fired.

Police located shell casings and property damage at the scene, but no property damage was reported.

Anyone with information — including security camera footage — is asked to contact the police department or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

