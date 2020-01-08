Iowa City police investigating shots fired

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating shots fired Tuesday night.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 300 block of South Lucas Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for multiple reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a vehicle and shed damaged by gunfire. Shell casings were also located in an alley to the west, police said.

Police said they have not received any reports of injuries related to the shots fired and no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on people involved in the incident is asked to come forward to police. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to the shots fired. Tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, at crimestoppers.org or by phone at 319-358-8477.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com