Iowa City police investigating shooting

IOWA CITY — A man was shot in Iowa City Thursday night.

According to an Iowa City police news release, officers were called to 1722 H St. around 9:53 p.m. for a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital via ambulance. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

While the shooting is not believed to be “accidental or random,” police said there is not an active risk to the public.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Jerry Blomgreen at 319-356-5276 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

