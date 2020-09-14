Iowa City police investigating robbery

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a robbery.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 300 block of East Court Street around 2:25 a.m. Monday for a report of a robbery. The alleged victim told police they had been assaulted by three men who demanded money. The men then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash or property.

All three men appeared to be in their early twenties and were wearing dark clothing, police said.

Police are asking residents who live in area of the robbery to review any camera footage and contact police about relevant footage for information. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officer Brad Reinhard at 319-356-5275.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

