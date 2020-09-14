Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating robbery

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating a robbery.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 300 block of East Court Street around 2:25 a.m. Monday for a report of a robbery. The alleged victim told police they had been assaulted by three men who demanded money. The men then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash or property.

All three men appeared to be in their early twenties and were wearing dark clothing, police said.

Police are asking residents who live in area of the robbery to review any camera footage and contact police about relevant footage for information. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact officer Brad Reinhard at 319-356-5275.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Three teens taken into custody after shots fired in NW Cedar Rapids, police say

Police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in Friday shooting in SE Cedar Rapids

Iowa prison population drops to 20-year low

Monday's Dateline NBC episode on Michelle Martinko features Gazette reporter Trish Mehaffey

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge again sides with GOP, ruling prefilled Johnson County absentee ballot request forms not allowed

Terry Branstad to step down next month as U.S. ambassador to China

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

University of Iowa and Northern Iowa nix spring break, maintain hybrid learning next semester

Iowa City parents create 'pods' for students in online learning

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.