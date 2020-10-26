Iowa City police investigating reports of window peeper

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating multiple reports of someone peeping in windows.

According to the police department, officers took four reports of window peeping between Oct. 22-25. Police said all four incidents occurred within the 300 block of South Dodge Street and 500 block of South Johnson Street. Each incident was reported between 2-3 a.m., police said.

Police said one witness reported seeing a man engaged in “indecent activities” outside of a window. In the other incidents, witnesses reported seeing a camera flash. The peeper has been described a short man with a thin build and possibly in his early 20s. Witnesses have also reported seeing a red pickup in the area.

Anyone with information about the incidents — including security camera footage — is asked to contact the police department at 319-356-5275 or Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers.

Residents are encouraged to keep their windows and doors locked even when at home, close window coverings at night and report suspicious activity immediately.

