Iowa City police investigating reported pizza delivery driver robbery

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed Tuesday night.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to 1100 Arthur St. around 11:42 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had occurred 10 minutes earlier. The alleged victim — a pizza delivery driver — told police he was robbed by a man with a gun while attempting to deliver a pizza to the area.

Police said the assailant demanded money, but was only able to get away with pizza before fleeing on foot. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and flat bill baseball cap, police said. He was carrying a darker-colored pistol. Police said the driver was not injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the police department at 356-5276.

