Public Safety

Iowa City police investigating reported pizza delivery driver robbery

The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)
The Iowa City Police Department logo is shown on a squad car in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed Tuesday night.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to 1100 Arthur St. around 11:42 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had occurred 10 minutes earlier. The alleged victim — a pizza delivery driver — told police he was robbed by a man with a gun while attempting to deliver a pizza to the area.

Police said the assailant demanded money, but was only able to get away with pizza before fleeing on foot. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and flat bill baseball cap, police said. He was carrying a darker-colored pistol. Police said the driver was not injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the police department at 356-5276.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Heavy rains bring flooding, road closures in eastern and western Iowa

Second Muscatine woman arrested in connection with Lone Tree burglary

Coralville man accused of attempting to break into the Old Capitol Building

Police kill cow that had run loose in downtown Des Moines, neighborhoods

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Embattled wildlife rehabilitator leaving Cedar Rapids

Lawsuit describes sex harassment in Marion Police Department

'Rent' actor finds acceptance through show's messages in his youth

Gov. Kim Reynolds: 'I don't think there's anything' to Trump inquiry

Q&A: Superintendent Stephen Murley on leaving Iowa City Schools

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.