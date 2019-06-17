Public Safety

ICPD investigating Monday gunshot reports, potentially related to last week's shooting at Mercer Park

An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)
An Iowa City squad car. (file photo)

IOWA CITY — Iowa City police are investigating two reports of gunfire that could be related to a shooting near a crowded park last week.

According to the police department, officers took a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Benton and Michael streets. The person who called in the gunshots told police he was in his van when one of the windows was damaged by a bullet. Police said nearby residents also reported hearing a single gunshot.

Around 3:13 a.m. Monday, police received calls about multiple gunshots in the area of Wayne and Arthur streets.

Iowa City shots fired: Vehicles found, persons of interest identified in incident near Mercer Park

IOWA CITY - Police have identified 'persons of interest' and located the vehicles thought to be involved when gunshots were fired near a city park Thursday night.

Continue Reading

Police said no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. The police are investigating the incidents are possibly being related to the June 13 shooting in the 1200 block of Baker Street — roughly one block from the reported shooting at Wayne and Arthur streets.

“These events are not thought to be random,” police said in a news release.

Police responded to the Baker Street shooting around 5:51 p.m. June 13. Police said shots were fired from one car to another. Police have located the suspect vehicles — a Chevrolet Lumina and a Chevrolet Malibu — as well as identified people of interest connected to the vehicles.

One vehicle was found on Esther Street, a short distance from Baker Street. The second was found on Sandusky Drive.

The June 13 shooting occurred near Mercer Park, which witnesses reported being crowded with children and parents at the time of the shooting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they have increased their presence near Mercer Park while the shooting investigations continue. A neighborhood meeting hosted by the police department was scheduled for Monday evening.

Residents with security cameras are asked to review their footage for anything related to the shooting. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information related to any of these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at iccrimestoppers.org or 358-8477.

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ely man accused of leading Johnson County deputies on drunken chase

Wrong-way crash on I-80 in Johnson County Sunday night kills Texas man

Phoenix mayor apologizes after police pull gun on parents of alleged child shoplifter

Video now part of most Cedar Rapids police investigations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Schedule: Cedar Rapids BBQ Roundup kicks off June 20

Cirque of Cedar Rapids raises money for Alzheimer's Association

Iowa ranks high on child well-being report, though youth death rate inched up

Finkenauer legislation would improve Medicare reimbursement rates for Iowa

Taylor Swift releases song and petition calling for LGBTQ equality

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.